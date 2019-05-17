MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - Memphis Police need your help to find a 10-year-old boy who they said ran away from his home.
Brice Brownlee is described as 5 feet tall, 70 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black jeans, and was carrying a black backpack.
He was last seen on the 3900 block of Wordsworth Avenue in Memphis around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say Brownlee got upset after being yelled at for not doing chores and ran away. He was last seen on Kerwin Drive in the Memphis area.
If you have any information that may aid investigators in their search for Brownlee, you're asked to call Memphis Police Department at 901-636-2677.
