MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - Life for 17-year-old Tupac Shakur Mosely isn't exactly easy. The teen is homeless and living at a campsite after the death of his father.
Mosely's struggles, however, aren't stopping him from achieving his dreams. NBC affiliate WMC-TV in Memphis reports that Mosely, a student at Raleigh-Egypt High School, is graduating valedictorian in his class with a 4.3 GPA.
Dr. Glenda Glover with Tennessee State University in Nashville presented the award personally to Mosely with a TSU t-shirt and a scholarship letter.
“For the president herself to drive down to one of the schools toactually assist a student personally, one on one, to take him or her up there for a visit, it’s just mind blowing to me,” Mosely told WMC.
Mosely had earned over 50 scholarships that all total equaled out to be around $3 million. He has decided to major in electrical engineering at TSU.
