BROWNSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Brownsville teenager has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says TBI agents, along with Brownsville officers, investigated a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Tammbell Street. Alexis Branch, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene along with her unborn baby; Branch was eight-months pregnant.
Branch’s 8-year-old daughter was critically injured and has suffered paralysis over a large portion of her body. Another adult family member suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, TBI agents determined 17-year-old Jamal Voss was responsible for the murder. On Thursday, Voss was arrested in Memphis. That same day, he appeared for arraignment and a detention hearing before a Haywood County Juvenile Court Judge. Voss was ordered to be held without bond.
Voss has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Officials are still looking for information in this investigation. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information leading to a conviction.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
