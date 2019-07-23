NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Rep. Bill Sanderson announced that he would be resigning his position on Wednesday.
Sanderson, R-Kenton, represents Dyer, Lake and part of Obion County, said on Tuesday night he’s leaving the legislature to spend more time with his family.
Sanderson said his son-in-law was recently diagnosed with throat cancer and recently moved to West Tennessee from Colorado to be with family. He is also dedicated time to White Squirrel Winery, a family business started about six years ago.
Sanderson will be leaving the House as members will be deciding the body’s future.
The House Republican Caucus will meet to nominate a candidate for Speaker of the House.
Apparently six representatives have announced their intentions to try to replace Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin.
Those in the running to be the next Speaker include Mike Carter, R-Ooltewah, Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, Curtis Johnson, R-Clarksville, Jay Reedy, R-Erin, Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, and Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville.
There could be other representatives nominated on the caucus floor on Wednesday.
Casada announced he would resign after the caucus held a “no-confidence” vote in May.
He has been under fire after lewd texts were discovered between him and his former chief of staff.
Casada said last month he would resign as Speaker on Aug. 2.
Gov. Bill Lee has called for a special session on Aug. 23 for the House to vote on the new speaker.
Democratic lawmakers said they don’t support any of the six announced candidates and they don’t have any plans to nominate anyone from their party.
Republicans currently hold 73 of the 99 House seats.
Whoever comes out of Wednesday’s caucus meeting with the full Republican backing will have enough support to become the next speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.