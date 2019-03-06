NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Sylvan Park woman says her vehicle was stolen out of her driveway and was later used to evade officers in a police pursuit.
When Margo Fort went to bed a week and a half ago, she had two cars in her driveway. She said her teenage son's Jeep was locked, and the keys were not inside, yet someone was still able to break in and steal it.
"I woke up Saturday morning, and I'd heard a horn and thought, 'Oh my goodness, that isn't right,'" Fort said. "So I went and looked out the front door, and the Jeep was gone. Both keys, mine and my son's, are right behind me."
Fort got a call on Tuesday saying the Jeep had been found and was in impound.
It was involved in a high-speed chase, and officers had to put down spike-strips to stop it.
Two teens were arrested in the case. Fort said the arrests happened right at the Murphy Road exit of Interstate 440.
She says it will take a lot of time and money to get the Jeep back on the road.
When Fort asked police what the community can do to prevent thefts like this, she was told, "Nothing."
Fort said she found receipts in the Jeep, one of which was for a nearby fast food restaurant, meaning whoever stole her Jeep had been driving around the neighborhood for more than a week.
