Susan Oaks came to Nashville West to buy clothes for her upcoming cruise.
She said she loves the affordability of the stores and the convenience of the layout.
"I don't have to parallel park. I know where to go," said Oaks.
Oks and other shoppers are noticing the vacancies.
There are a total of three.
New York and Company and Justice just left.
Their companies are closing stores across the country.
However, the leasing agent at Nashville West said, stay tuned because they already have two contracts awaiting signatures and one letter of intent.
There are also openings at One Bellevue Place.
News4 confirmed Edible Arrangements is coming along with Seven Springs Orthapedic Practice with other announcements coming in the months ahead.
"The way they have put the stores together to have pets, restaurants, clothing and you know a variety of things, it's very unique," said Oaks.
One Bellevue Place developer Tim Sittema said they aren't poaching stores.
He said they've turned down several offers from already existing stores because, with the exception of Michaels, they don't want retailers just changing addresses.
They want to focus on bringing in the new.
As for Oaks, as long as there are store fronts, she's a happy shopper.
She just worries about giants like amazon taking over.
"I just still like the personal human touch, and so that's what's important to me, to have the stores where I can walk in, touch it, try it on immediately, and that's it," said Oaks.
A lot of people think that, because of Amazon, retailers are disappearing.
Sittema said more retail stores are opening than ever before.
