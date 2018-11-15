Timothy Temple is no stranger to jumpsuits and judges.
He's a registered sex offender who has now been convicted of 15 felonies in Nashville.
Prosecutors said he's a "peeping Tom" who has a fascination with women around Vanderbilt.
"These are almost all felonies involving stalking of women, especially aggravated stalking of women, aggravated assault against one of his own female family members," said assistant district attorney Jenny Charles.
News4 obtained exclusive video that showed one of Temple's latest crimes.
He left a note for one of the victims, a sex toy, and at one point, he brought his own chair so he could sit outside of Mallory Dobb's bedroom window.
"He was less than three feet minus a flimsy window," said Dobbs, one of Temple's victims.
Temple's defense attorney, Georgia Sims, argued he should be put in rehab, not jail.
"His criminal history can show us that incarceration and incapacitation as a response to this behavior has failed," said Sims in court.
Instead, the judge threw the book at him, sentencing him to the max.
"We're not going to let up on Mr. Temple because the women of Davidson County deserve to be treated with respect.
Temple will now serve nine and a half years at 60% which will ultimately be about seven and a half years.
It's a strong sentence for what the law will allow, but for victims like Dobbs, it's not enough.
"He just needs to be put away for as long as possible. He'll come back and he'll do it again," said Dobbs.
Sims sent News4 a statement: "Poverty, mental illness, and substance abuse will never be solved by locking human beings in cages."
