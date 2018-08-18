A west Nashville park has re-opened after some major improvements.
Mayor David Briley was on hand for the ribbon cutting of West Park in the Nations on Saturday afternoon.
The park includes a softball field, basketball court, playground and picnic pavilion.
Metro Parks and the water department also made improvement to the park's water system.
All of the new features are meant to bring the community together.
"We have a lot of people that have been here forever and a lot of people who have just moved here," said one of the community organizers. "The great thing about parks is that they bring everybody together. This is the common ground we can all share and take ownership in."
The new improvements also honor parts of Nashville's past.
The new softball field is dedicated in memory of a child abuse victim that was found at the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.