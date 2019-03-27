A west Nashville neighborhood has taken the lead to help make Music City more bike friendly.
A lot of improvements have been made in The Nations area to make sure people can walk and bike safely.
Jake Lee with Walk-Bike Nashville has lived in The Nations for eight years.
He has witnessed the transformation of the neighborhood after the dedicated bike lanes were added.
“I recall (51st Avenue North) being overly wide, unpainted, with hardly any traffic lanes on it, let alone bike lanes,” Lee said. “The changes this infrastructure has made for me on a daily basis is huge.
“I think it’s led to a lot of attractions on 51st as well.”
Lee believes this model could be used in other neighborhoods across Nashville.
“I think, what you see behind us, (the) two-way cycle track with protective bollards. It takes the most resources to put it. It’s the most preferred by many cyclists. It provides the most protected space,” Lee said. “There are simple measures that can be taken to garner a similar effect that you see here.”
Walk-Bike Nashville offers an interactive map that shows people the most bike-friendly places in Nashville called “The Groove.”
“I think, just the model of creating the space just for cyclists and people to be active out on the streetscape is a model that can be adapted to really any neighborhood in Nashville,” said Lee.
Walk-Bike Nashville said the best locations for cycling are Hillsboro/West End, Music Row, East Nashville and 12 South.
The areas in need of improvement are north Nashville, which is set to get several bike lanes this spring, Murfreesboro Pike and Eighth Avenue South.
For a list of bike friendly locations and streets you might want to avoid on your bike, click here.
