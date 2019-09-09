NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A heavy police presence was on scene at Nashboro Village Apartments in Nashville early Monday morning as a man barricaded himself inside an apartment, wanted in the murder of another man at a West Nashville apartment complex overnight.
Investigators say 21-year-old Andre L. Cole has been booked on a charge of criminal homicide in the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Lawine Adderly in the parking lot of Richland Hills Apartments on Maudina Avenue overnight. Police believe the shooting happened during a dispute over a woman.
Investigators on scene tell News4 that they were following a lead from a female they believed helped them locate Cole.
Detectives went to the woman's home early Monday morning and as they were talking to her, she told investigators that he was in the back. Both her and another woman inside the apartment stepped outside the apartment.
Cole refused to leave the apartment at first, but after he heard them planning on forcing entry he surrendered. The two women were not sure if there was another suspect still in the apartment and were afraid to re-enter. Investigators checked the apartment out and found nobody else there.
Adderly was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital.
Cole is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.