Metro police are searching for two gunmen after robbing a West Nashville in front of their home Monday night.
Police say the family was pulling out of their driveway on Kenner Avenue near Woodmont Boulevard when a silver vehicle pulled up and blocked them in.
Two men wearing hoodies allegedly got out with guns and ordered the family out of their car, stealing their cell phones and wallets. According to a post on Nextdoor, the gunmen also forced the family to lie on the ground.
Police tell News4 the gunmen also turned off the stolen phones so they couldn't be tracked. Thankfully, the family was not hurt.
The description of who investigators are looking for is very vague.
