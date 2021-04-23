West Nashville apartment fire displaces residents

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several people were forced out of their homes after a fire broke out at an apartment building on 41st Avenue North Thursday night.
Firefighters arrived at the apartment to put out the flames late Thursday evening.
As News4 crews arrived on scene several residents had packed up their things and left their homes.
It is unclear at this time the extent of the damage and the number of residents displaced.
We're working to find out if anyone was injured in the fire and how it began.
Follow News4 for updates.
