NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Student residential towers are under construction on Vanderbilt University's campus along West End Avenue, and as is often the case, the old must make way for the new.
The Charmichael Towers residence hall complex was named for Oliver Cromwell Carmichael, Vanderbil's third University chancellor, from 1937 to 1946.
The quad 14-story towers, made up of Carmichael Towers East and Carmichael Towers West, opened in 1970, and housed up to 1200 upperclass men and women each term, with two floors of activity areas, and 12 floors of student housing.
Current Vanderbilt Chancellor Nicholas S. Zeppos noted that this project is part of Vanderbilt's movement toward next level of student housing, focused upon community.
“Vanderbilt, not unlike the rest of Nashville, is evolving. This project—quite tangibly—exemplifies the monumental shift from a traditional housing experience for our undergraduates to immersing them in living-learning environments that encompass our values as a university. These diverse communities, rooted in scholarly pursuits, are an amazing experience for our students and our faculty.”
Saturday's demolition of Carmichael West will be conducted by Controlled Demolition, Incorporated. The Loizeaux family company CDI has been the focus of numerous documentaries on Discovery, Nat Geo, BBC, and many more. They were the company who demolished the Seattle King Dome in 2000, and set a world record in number of buildings demolished at once when they imploded a complex of 17 buildings in Puerto Rico.
Implosion Logistics: Saturday, July 27, 2019
8 a.m. – West End Avenue will close from 23rd Ave to 25th Avenue.
9 a.m. – Implosion scheduled
9:45 a.m. (approximately) – Roads will re-open following the implosion and site-check completion.
