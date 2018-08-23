MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The three men in the Walls family are all very different but share one common bond. A love of adventure and a passion for helping people.
Hank Walls was the first to begin his career with Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue in 1963. His son Clay joined the team on Aug. 6, 1990. Exactly 28 years later, Clay's son Caleb began his journey.
Clay Walls enjoys seeing the excitement on Caleb's face every day.
“I would trade places if I could. I would go back 28 years and start over," Clay said.
But, as any parent would, Clay was nervous about is son entering such a dangerous workforce.
“I have to admit I’m a little apprehensive. It’s a dangerous job and he’s my son," Clay said
Caleb knows the risks of the job, but for him the reward is much greater.
"It means a little more to get up and put on that Murfreesboro patch and to be a part of a legacy. It makes me excited to get up and put on my uniform in the morning," Caleb said.
Caleb has had his doubts too, but he feels right at home in his uniform.
