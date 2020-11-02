NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A well-known sports writer in Nashville is in need of some help.
Joe Biddle is in the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, Tennessee Sportswriters Hall of Fame, and is a Vietnam War Veteran.
Biddle is in need of assisted care due to dementia. His sister, Sally Heydel stated a GoFundme page because "the VA Hospital cannot admit him due to waiting lists and COVID."
So Biddle's family is searching for assistance from private care center. However, the centers are "several thousand dollars per month and beyond his family's budget," the GoFundme page states.
"We are trying to raise enough funds to cover the care center that he needs and can admit him immediately for the next couple of years," the GoFundme page states.
The Heydels will match the first $20,000 raised and they are trying to raise $95,000.
The GoFundme page said any funds past their goal will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project to help other veterans.
To donate, click here.
