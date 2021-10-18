NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man who owns several downtown honky-tonks, plans to speak out against city efforts to crack down on transportaintment vehicles.
Steve Smith, the owner of Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, Honky Tonk Central, Rippy's, The Diner, Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Steakhouse, plans to speak to media organizations on Monday ahead of Metro Councils next meeting on Tuesday. That's when a bill to regulate the industry will be heard on its third and final reading. The reading is the final step before possible approval.
Smith said she supports the party bus industry and doesn't want to see them banned. The bill's sponsor, Freddie O'Connell, made it clear that his goal is not to kick these vehicles out of Nashville.
"I'm sure there are people that would like to wipe the streets clean of all these vehicles, but I think ultimately you can get almost all of these activities into a place where they're tolerable where people are able to operate an honest business and where the operating model works with our TLC to have a race to the top rather than a race to the bottom," O'Connell said.
News 4 will stream the news conference with Smith around 1 p.m., and we will have updates on News 4 starting at 4 p.m.
