FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A check on an elderly resident on Cambridge Place turned into an active investigation when a live grenade was found in a flower pot.
Franklin Police Officers were called out to the home around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday to check on the resident after a caregiver said they were unable to reach him. While looking for a house key, investigators said they found a live grenade in a flower pot at the back door of the home.
Officers quickly alerted nearby neighbors and directed them to areas away from potential danger. The bomb squad from Tennessee Highway Patrol and the FBI responded and secured the grenade.
Investigators also found three additional grenade bodies that did not pose an immediate threat, those were confiscated and destroyed.
Charges were not immediately filed, and additional information about the incident is not yet available due to an active investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
