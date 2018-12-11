NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you live and drive in Nashville, one of your favorite pastimes is probably venting about other drivers.
Austin Bever and Colin Cooper, from "Welcome to Nashville" viral video fame, have released a new video. This one's called "What Nashville Drivers Don't Say."
In the video, the comedic duo drives around town and comments about some of Nashville's biggest driving pet peeves.
Here's a look at some of the highlights:
I love Hillsboro Pike ... there's almost never traffic.
Oh wow, another apartment complex ... that's needed!
I love Broadway because it's not infested with tourists ... everybody drinks responsibly.
So far, the video has been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook.
Bever and Cooper have previously released other videos poking fun at Nashville problems.
Click the links below to watch:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.