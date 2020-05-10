NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville will see a jump-start to its economy on Monday as the first phase begins allowing certain business to open its doors to customers.
Phase One of Nashville Mayor John Cooper's plan will allow restaurants and retails to open to half capacity among other regulations and suggestions to protect patrons from COVID-19.
"Everything is going to be okay. I’m smiling," said Skip McPherson, owner of Cool Stuff Weird Things on Charlotte in West Nashville.
McPherson says he's run the store for 12 years selling furniture, Nashville and Music City signs and other fun items to locals and tourists. He tells NEWS4 this year will be rougher.
"Oh yeah, I’ve lost a lot of money," said McPherson. "Until the tourists are back it will impact a certain percentage of my business."
McPherson prepared his shop on Sunday to open Monday morning to who ever wants to enter. He has signs set up asking people to keep six feet apart.
"If they're in the store I’ll be wearing a mask," he said.
Shops are just part of the Phase One plan. Restaurants are coming up with their own plans. Some going to the full half capacity, others are moving slower, like at Farm Burger, just down the street from McPherson's shop.
"If people want to take their to go food and eat on the patio they can eat it on the patio tables," said Robert Timmers, general manager of Farm Burger on Charlotte.
Timmers tells NEWS4 the decision to not open the dining room was to keep staff's safety in mind. He says they will reopen when they see it safe enough.
"We are definitely prepared for a lot of people to show up thinking it’s business as usual again," said Timmers.
Now that shops are reopening, businesses are focusing on the long road head to rebuild.
"I should be fine but no it’s not going to be a good summer," said McPherson.
Nashville restaurants and bars that serve food are allowed to serve at half capacity with bar areas closed and no live music.
According to the mayor's plan, employees are to be screened daily and must wear masks.
Healthcare and dental will resume under Phase One with routine and elective procedures under 70 years old.
Mayor Cooper still advises anyone over the age 65 and those who are deemed high risk to stay at home. He also advised people to continue to work from home whenever possible.
All residents were advised to wear masks in public, schools would be closed, and there should be no gatherings over 10.
The following businesses will open in a later phase according to Mayor Copper's plan:
- Bars, Entertainment Venues
- Nail Salons, Hair Salons, Massage, Etc.
- Gyms and Fitness
- Playgrounds,tennis and basketball courts
- Sports Venues
