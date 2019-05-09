MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee is home to some amazing people doing extraordinary things.
Meet Wade Johnson, who at an age when most would start to slow down a little, he is doing quite the opposite.
“I grew up on a farm and my dad was big and strong and it is genetics,” Johnson said.
If you were to draw a picture of what you thought one of the world’s strongest men looked like, chances are you would draw Johnson.
“I have also squatted over 1,000 pounds,” Johnson said.
He is 53 years old and in a few weeks will head to Japan to compete in an international bench press meet in the Masters category, age 50-59.
He is also a very respectable power-lifting coach, and while training one of his lifters, he wanted to motivate them in a unique way.
“I had a young man I was training who was struggling with the weight, so I made him move, got down and did 405 pounds on the bench 10 times,” Johnson said. “Another coach said I needed to go compete in the U.S. Championships, so I did and won and now off to Japan.”
Johnson’s goal in Japan is to bench press 575 pounds and, hopefully, bring home the world title.
