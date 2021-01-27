NASHVILLEM, TN (WSMV) - Big changes are coming for the LGBTQ community after President Joe Biden made a massive move last week.
The new move is pushing federal agencies to review regulations to stop discrimination against the LGBTQ community. This could have a major impact here in Tennessee.
Many in Nashville are taking a deep sigh of relief.
“It lifts that veil of stress that you’re constantly thinking, ‘Oh my God, you know this person can legally terminate me just because they don’t like the way I live,’” said Tay Lawrence.
A sigh of relief for those in the LGBTQ community, including Lawrence, who is now protected from discrimination under President Biden’s recent executive order.
“That only removes the stress when it comes to a legal standpoint with employment and doctors, but we still have to fight against the community issues that we have,” Lawrence said.
The Nashville LGBTQ Chamber CEO Joe Woolley says this is something they've wanted for a long time.
“We want to be treated fairly. And this is what it means. It puts in federal protections that you can no longer be denied healthcare, you can't be kicked out of school, you can't be denied a job for your gender identity or sexual orientation and that is very important,” Woolley said.
Woolley says there’s still work to be done on the local level.
“There’s been a number of challenges at the state level with laws that the state of Tennessee is trying to impose over its LGBT citizens — now that you have this at the federal level and this interpretation at the federal level, it will make it much more difficult for those laws to be deemed constitutional if they were to pass on states,” Woolley said.
The orders call on agencies to review regulations and polices that stop sex discrimination.
An order that once only blocked discrimination when it came to employment but now reaches a broader range.
“To me that’s exactly why we need these laws in place, you know, to help us with these discriminatory situations that we go through on a daily basis,” Lawrence said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.