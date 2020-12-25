NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Following the explosion on Christmas Day, WeGo announced that they will resume normal operations on Saturday with the exception of the "No-Go Explosion Zone" that was setup by the FBI.
- Alex Heider
