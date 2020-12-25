NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - WeGo Public Transit is helping clear people out of the area after an explosion on Second Avenue North on Friday morning.
The transit company tweeted their services were not impacted by the explosion and that they are assisting with clearing the area and getting people out of the cold.
BREAKING: WeGo operations is not currently impacted from this morning’s explosion downtown. We are assisting with with clearing the area and using buses to get individuals out of the cold. Buses are staged at 2nd and Demonbreun.— WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) December 25, 2020
Buses are staged at 2nd Avenue and Demonbreun Street.
