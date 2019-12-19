NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- WeGo Transit says they will operate their Sunday/Holiday bus schedules for Christmas Day.
Christmas eve, Tuesday December 24th, will have standard service and schedules.
On Wednesday December 25th WeGo will have buses and Access vans operating on their Sunday/Holiday schedule for Christmas day.
The regional commuter buses and WeGo Star will not be operating, and the administrative offices will be closed.
Normal schedule resumes Friday morning.
For detailed bus service information, please consult the Sunday/Holiday information listed in the route schedules. Customers can also check one of the mobile real-time information tools such as Google Transit or the Transit App.
