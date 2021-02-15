NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - WeGo Public Transit will reduce the number of routes operating effective at 6:15 p.m. with service ending early.

The agency is also canceling regional service on Tuesday.

Those limited bus routes operating after 6:15 p.m. will have the last trips departing from WeGo Central at 8:15 p.m. These routes will begin service on Tuesday at 4:06 a.m. Staff will assess road conditions to add additional service throughout the day.

Those limited bus routes operating after 6:15 p.m. Monday and beginning at 4:06 a.m. Tuesday are:

3 West End/White Bridge

7 Hillsboro

22 Bordeaux

23 Dickerson Road

50 Charlotte Pike

52 Nolensville Pike

55 Murfreesboro Pike

56 Gallatin Pike

93 Star West End Shuttle

The WeGo Star and 93 Star West End Shuttle will operate as regularly scheduled, but customers should anticipate delays due to weather.

Regional Bus service for Tuesday, February 16 is cancelled.

The routes that will not be running will be:

87 Gallatin

88 Dickson

89 Springfield/Joelton

91 Franklin

92 Hendersonville

94 Clarksville

95 Spring Hill

96 Nashville/Murfreesboro

SNOW UPDATE (@ 6:30 a.m.): Six routes are starting service: 23 Dickerson Road, 50 Charlotte Pike, 52 Nolensville Pike, 55 Murfreesboro Pike, 56 Gallatin Pike, and 93 West End Shuttle. Riders should expect delays. More info: https://t.co/DyZSUyiOkg. — WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) February 15, 2021

The WeGo Star and 93 Star West End Shuttle are still expected to operate as scheduled, but customers should allow for additional travel time due to weather and road conditions between downtown and Vanderbilt.

WeGo Access (paratransit) service will operate in a limited capacity, providing service for medical trips only on Tuesday. Access staff will begin notifying customers tonight if their previously scheduled trips are affected by this change in service level. Access on Demand service will not be available.

“Safety is our number one priority, so please be aware that there may be additional delays as bus operators are proceeding cautiously,” WeGoTransit said in a news release. “We ask that you allow for additional travel time so we can help get you where you need to go safely.”

Customers can get updates from WeGo Public Transit on social media (@WeGoTransit) and visit WeGo Public Transit’s snow route schedule page for continuous updates.