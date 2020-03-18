NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For many people without vehicles, they still rely on the transit system to get back and forth to the grocery store to get supplies.
But has the Coronavirus affected WeGo Transit?
Some transit services across the country are offering free rides or discounted fares to people during this time. However, WeGo Public Transit’s CEO Steve Bland says they’re not doing that, because they don’t want to encourage people riding at this time. Bland says they usually have over 30,000 trips per day, they’ve noticed a drop in ridership by about 40%.
Bland also says that the Metro Health Department has done a tremendous job working with WeGo Transit to clean sanitize the buses.
As far as employees, Bland says they are being taken care of as well.
“If we end up having an employee who is off because of encountering this sickness, their pay would be covered for the time that they have to be off. The clear message we want to send to folks is, if you shouldn't be at work because of this illness, please don't’ come to work,” Bland said.
Bland is also encouraging customers to subscribe to their social media accounts for up to date information.
