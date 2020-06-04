NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - WeGo Public Transit has announced it will be temporarily suspending service to Opry Mills Mall Thursday evening.
The suspension will go into effect at 5:10 p.m. and service will be suspended to Opry Mills Mall along the 34 Opry Mills route, per the mall's request.
Effective at 5:10 p.m. today, service will be temporarily suspended to Opry Mills Mall along the 34 Opry Mills route per the mall's request. We apologize for any inconvenience.— WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) June 4, 2020
