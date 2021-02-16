NASHVILLE (WSMV) - WeGo temporarily suspended its bus service until 6 a.m. on Tuesday because of dangerous road conditions.
Officials say access services are still operating medical trips only as of 5 a.m., but drivers are continuing with caution and customers should expect delays.
SNOW UPDATE (@ 5:10 a.m.): Due to overnight weather, bus services have been temporarily suspended until 6 a.m.— WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) February 16, 2021
Access services are still operating medical trips. The WeGo Star and 93 West End Shuttle are still operating.
The WeGo Star is still reportedly operating and so is the 93 Star West End Shuttle.
All customers should expect delays as drivers make their way through difficult road conditions.
'Safety is our number one priority, so please be aware that there may be additional delays as bus operators are proceeding cautiously. We ask that you allow for additional travel time so we can help get you where you need to go safely,' a WeGo spokesperson said.
Stay with News4 for updates on the WeGo service and you can also call WeGo Customer Care at 615-862-5950 for detailed information and service updates.
