NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The WeGo Star is upgrading its passenger cars to make the ride to Nashville a little smoother for commuters.
The new passenger cars were upgraded to be used starting this month. This train in particular runs between Lebanon and Nashville.
Don’t our new passenger cars look sleek? We thought so, too. 💜— WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) June 24, 2020
It was a tough choice, but we had some honorable mentions when it came to paint schemes. Take a look. 😉 pic.twitter.com/AgWyD3r3YF
The overall goal of the upgrades was to make the ride more comfortable for passengers.
WeGo CEO Steve Bland says the newly updated cars are entirely stainless steel and are more reliable, comfortable and attractive.
Bland says the new cars will provide a smoother ride for passengers.
Anyone using the new train cars will be asked to wear a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.