The WeGo Star recently upgraded their passenger cars to give passengers a better experience.

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The WeGo Star is upgrading its passenger cars to make the ride to Nashville a little smoother for commuters.

The new passenger cars were upgraded to be used starting this month. This train in particular runs between Lebanon and Nashville.

The overall goal of the upgrades was to make the ride more comfortable for passengers.

WeGo CEO Steve Bland says the newly updated cars are entirely stainless steel and are more reliable, comfortable and attractive.

Bland says the new cars will provide a smoother ride for passengers.

Anyone using the new train cars will be asked to wear a mask.

