NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After over a week of no service due to a sinkhole on the tracks, the WeGo Star is making its return to serve the residents of Nashville.
The train was taken out of commission on October 5 after a sinkhole was discovered on Omohundro Drive preventing the train from coming into Nashville.
Pending a safety inspection by a group of consultants, the track is planned to be back to full operations beginning on Tuesday, October 19.
If the assessment shows any signs of weakness or that any additional work might need to be completed, the company will continue with the routes which include bus connections between Donelson and Riverfront.
