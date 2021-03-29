NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After storms and flooding over the weekend, the WeGo Star will pause operation on Monday.
SERVICE ALERT: Due to debris on the tracks from area flooding, the WeGo Star will not be running Monday, March 29.All local and regional service will operate as scheduled. Riders should expect delays as drivers navigate road conditions. More info: https://t.co/JNnTYJhp6n— WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) March 28, 2021
The transit company says debris on the tracks will keep the Star from running.
All other local and regional services will stay up and running, but WeGo is asking passengers to anticipate delays.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.