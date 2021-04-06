NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The WeGo Star will take part in a mock disaster training drill Tuesday morning.
The exercise is meant to refresh the safety training of first responders and WeGo employees, in case of a real-life emergency.
WEGO STAR ALERT: If you see a suspicious amount of smoke rising from the Star's Martha Station tomorrow morning, don't panic. We're just working with @wilsonema and @RJCormanRR to run a mock disaster drill for emergency preparedness. More info: https://t.co/386svuLyTE— WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) April 5, 2021
The drill will happen at the Martha Train Station from 9:45 to 11:30 a.m. — after normal revenue operation.
All passengers on board will be volunteers for the mock emergency drill.
The train will resume normal operation Tuesday after completion of the drill.
