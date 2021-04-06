WeGo Public Transit Logo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The WeGo Star will take part in a mock disaster training drill Tuesday morning. 

The exercise is meant to refresh the safety training of first responders and WeGo employees, in case of a real-life emergency. 

The drill will happen at the Martha Train Station  from 9:45 to 11:30 a.m. — after normal revenue operation.

All passengers on board will be volunteers for the mock emergency drill. 

The train will resume normal operation Tuesday after completion of the drill. 

 
 

