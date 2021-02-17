WeGo Public Transit Logo

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - WeGo services will again be on limited routes today because of the winter storm. 

The buses actually started at 4 a.m. this morning and are running a handful of routes and detours. 

The WeGo Star, Regional Bus service, and 93 Star West End Shuttle are all operating on normal hours, but customers should expect delays. 

As a reminder, the bus routes currently in operation for the remainder of the day on snow detours are:

  • 3 West End/White Bridge
  • 50 Charlotte Pike
  • 7 Hillsboro
  • 52 Nolensville Pike
  • 18 Airport (interstate service only)
  • 55 Murfreesboro Pike
  • 22 Bordeaux
  • 56 Gallatin Pike
  • 23 Dickerson Road
  • 93 Star West End Shuttle

You can call WeGo Customer Care at 615-862-5950 for detailed information and service updates.

 

