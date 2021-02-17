NASHVILLE (WSMV) - WeGo services will again be on limited routes today because of the winter storm.
The buses actually started at 4 a.m. this morning and are running a handful of routes and detours.
The WeGo Star, Regional Bus service, and 93 Star West End Shuttle are all operating on normal hours, but customers should expect delays.
As a reminder, the bus routes currently in operation for the remainder of the day on snow detours are:
You can call WeGo Customer Care at 615-862-5950 for detailed information and service updates.
