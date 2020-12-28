NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Following the downtown explosion on Christmas Day, WeGo has resumed normal operations, with a few exceptions.
Because of the federal investigation zone still in place, WeGo buses will be unable to service areas downtown between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Broadway, from 1st Avenue North to 3rd Avenue North.
The WeGo Star will drop off at Riverfront Station, but the building itself will remain closed for the time being.
