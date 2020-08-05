NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - WeGo Public Transit officials are asking bus patrons to make sure they wear a face covering and practice social distancing during each bus or train trip.
Metro Mayor John Cooper’s created an order that face coverings need to be worn in Nashville. Due to this order, WeGo said its employees, contractors, visitors, and customers are required to wear masks:
- when interacting with WeGo staff
- visiting all WeGo facilities
- riding buses and trains
According to WeGo, there are still around 12,000 rides happening each weekday. Ridership is down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, WeGo Public Transit CEO Steve Bland said they want to keep everyone safe and want to "offset the challenges of properly social distancing with the inevitable increase in ridership."
“When schools and universities return to on-campus learning, we are anticipating that those numbers will return to near normal as students return to school and various parts of the economy begin to reopen. This makes increasing mask use on transit all the more critical a goal to protect the communities we serve each day," Bland said in a statement on Wednesday.
WeGo Senior Safety Program Manager Nicholas Oldham said they estimate around 85 percent of customers having been wearing a mask while riding the bus or train.
“We know that taking responsible actions, such as wearing a mask while riding a bus or train, ensures your daily commute is safe. WeGo is happy to support Metro’s efforts by helping our customers understand the importance of this simple but impactful action," Oldham said in a statement on Wednesday.
WeGo staff will start riding buses next week "to encourage mask use and to hand out masks if a customer is in need."
Both masks and individual hand sanitizers are available while supplies last, free of charge, at the Customer Information Window at WeGo Central.
