NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Sunday, Sept. 29, WeGo Public Transit will be implementing new system-wide service changes.
WeGo says the changes will be a combination of rescheduling, rerouting, combining and route eliminations.
Data has been pushed out to apps and other online resources, including the Transit App as well as WeGo's trip planner at ride.nashvillemta.org. Third-party vendors like Google Maps have not populated the information yet.
In the meantime, customers are encouraged to use Transit App, ride.nashvillemta.org, call Customer Care at 615-862-5950, pick up a printed schedule at WeGo Central, or visit WeGoTransit.com for information to plan their new commutes.
