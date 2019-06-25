NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - WeGo Public Transit is making changes to the changes.
The Public Transit Board announced a new plan on Tuesday to deal with the upcoming budget shortfall for the agency.
WeGo asked for opinions from users and it said it has made changes based on the new ideas it heard.
The biggest change comes in the price. It is moving to a $2 base fare model.
Currently, one ride costs $1.70. The original proposed rate change raised it to $1.85, but WeGo announced on Tuesday the new base fare would be $2.
Another example of the changes is the 20-ride pass, which currently costs $32. The original proposal called for an increase to $35. On Tuesday it was announced the rate would be increased to $40.
The updated rates are meant to address an $8.7 million shortfall in Mayor David Briley’s new budget that goes into effect on Monday.
WeGo had a public comment period last month to hear from users. It knew it wanted to keep the routes that carry the majority of the customers, but also wanted to get rid of routes that are, in their words, “extremely underperforming.”
As part of the new changes announced on Tuesday, certain routes will be cut.
“None of us here feel good about having to make these changes. Many of us will be affected as well,” WeGo said in a statement.
The Metro Transit Board meets on Thursday to finalize the changes. If it’s approved, the new prices will go into effect on Aug. 1.
