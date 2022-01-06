NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – WeGo Public Transit announced Thursday that they will be operating at limited-service Friday.

Due to the continuation of winter weather conditions, WeGo Public Transit officials said they will continue their limited-service plans until the last bus departs from WeGo Central at 7:15 p.m. for local/neighborhood routes and 8:15p.m. for major corridors on Thursday.

Officials said these routes will begin again on Friday at 7:15 a.m. as staff assess the road conditions to determine whether or not there is a way to add additional service throughout the day.

As a reminder, the bus routes scheduled to begin service tomorrow at 7:15 a.m. on snow detours (where applicable) are:

3 West End/White Bridge 22 Bordeaux

4 Shelby (to Shelby & 19th) 23 Dickerson Pike

6 Lebanon Pike 50 Charlotte Pike (to White Bridge only)

7 Hillsboro Pike 52 Nolensville Pike

8 8th Avenue South 55 Murfreesboro Pike

14 Whites Creek 56 Gallatin Pike

17 12th Avenue South 76 Madison (to Neely’s Bend and Larkin Springs)

18 Airport 93 Star West End Shuttle

The WeGo Star also plans to operate two trips on Friday. The Star will depart Lebanon at 5:40 a.m. and 6:35 a.m. and travel to Nashville. The train will depart Nashville at 4:20 p.m. and 5:10 p.m.; both trips will travel to Lebanon.

Regional bus service, including the 84 Murfreesboro and 86 Smyrna/La Vergne, is cancelled on Friday.

Community members can access more WeGo information via their social media or call WeGo Customer Care at 615-862-5950.