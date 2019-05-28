Henry Magraff has been riding Metro's buses for more than 10 years and, like so many, he relies on them to get him where he needs to go.
"I'd be in a tough position with out it," said Magraff.
So you can imagine his frustration when News4 told him the bus system "WeGo" is now planning to cut routes and raise rates.
"They don't need to do that," said Magraff.
"WeGo" said their cost of operation is going up while their budget isn't.
In fact, this year they're losing 3.8 million in state funding.
"WeGo" asked for $57.3 million in this year’s budget.
The mayor's current plan gives them $48.6 million.
That's leaving "WeGo" with an anticipated a $8.7 million budget shortfall.
So, "WeGo" now plans to eliminate nine bus routes, reduce or alter more than 20, and they estimate 7,000 daily riders will be affected.
"Nobody can afford higher bus fares. It doesn't make any sense," said Magraff.
A spokesperson for "WeGo" said they're being very strategic about service reductions, avoiding cuts on the busiest routes.
They also plan to work with those affected to make sure they have other transportation options like their para transit service "WeGo Access."
Meanwhile, riders like Magraff are convinced ridership, which the city has been trying to increase, will soon do the opposite.
"I don't think people will take it. They'll just find other ways to get to their destination," said Magraff.
The current plan is to increase the base fare from $1.70 to $1.85.
If you'd like to share your feedback, there will be a series of public meetings.:
Thursday, May 30 Madison Library 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 4 Southeast Community Center 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 5 East Park Community Center 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 6 Hadley Park Regional Center 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Monday, June 10 WeGo Central Meeting Room 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 11 Lentz Public Health Center 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 12 WeGo Central Meeting Room 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
