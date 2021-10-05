NASHVILLE (WSMV) - WeGo Public Transit announced they will be partnering with Uber and Mobility Solutions to launch a new ride program based out of south Nashville.
The program, named WeGo Link, will be offering short, on-demand rides to and from two Route 55 bus stops along Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch for as little as $2.
“Getting to the bus is often a significant challenge for our customers, whether it be due to lack of sidewalks, a disability, or just the walking distance to the stop,” WeGo Deputy Chief Operating Officer Dan Freudberg said. “We are excited to work with our partners to pilot an innovative, affordable, and convenient service that improves access to transit in one of the fastest-growing areas of Nashville.”
In order to use the program, riders must download Uber in the app store. For those living in the area surrounding the bus stops on Murfreesboro Pike, at Bell Road and Nashboro Boulevard, all you do is input your pick-up and drop-off locations.
“The partnership with WeGo expands rider mobility by connecting public transit with the on-demand experience of the Uber platform,” said Javier Correoso, Senior Manager, Public Affairs for Uber. “Transit agencies play a crucial role in helping people move throughout their cities and this partnership complements the efforts of WeGo to better accommodate the needs of riders.”
Mobility Solutions will also provide this service for riders who require wheelchair accessibility or would like to use cash to pay for their trip. For a rider to request this service, all they need to do is call 615-844-3399 and supply the pick-up and drop-off locations.
The service is available from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and no service on Sundays or holidays.
For discounted rides, you can also download a voucher here.
