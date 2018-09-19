Six months after its launch, the Hytch App is serving thousands of Middle Tennessee customers by paying them to share rides.
Since February Hytch users have saved the equivalent of 82,776 trees, shared 3,745,595 miles, and earned $126,330.
“Everybody suffers from traffic, everybody suffers from congestion, everybody wants clean air,” Mark Cleveland, co-founder and CEO of the app, said. His solution is to reward people who keep cars of the road.
Major businesses around the city partner with Hytch to pay commuters by the mile, including The Nashville Predators, Nissan, and Reliant Bank.
“We're finding this is the universal reward platform for sharing a ride,” Cleveland said. “It's fair for all employees whether you have a short commute or a long commute.”
You’re not just eligible to earn rewards while you’re traveling to or from work. You can Hytch any time you’re sharing a ride, including when you carpool, ride in the back of a Lyft or Uber with a friend, or even take public transit, like the bus.
WeGo recently partnered with the app to encourage bus riders to Hytch. The public transit company made this statement to News4:
“WeGo is proud to partner with Hytch and encourage everyone who works, lives, and visits Nashville to look at different modes of transportation like carpooling and public transit as means of connecting to their lives and communities. Multi-modal transportation is vitally important to addressing the mobility constraints of our ever-growing region, and this partnership allows us to reward customers for responsible commuting choices so we can all get around a little easier.”
The incentive amount varies based on the time of day. The user can cash out after they’ve accrued at least $10.
“I's been really an explosion of interest in ride sharing and paying people to share rides,” Cleveland said. The CEO hinted at the growth of the app to metropolitan areas in the near future.
The app is free to download on iPhone and Android.
