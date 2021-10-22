NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – WeGo bus operators took home 8 awards across five categories in the annual bus “roadeo” competition, held Thursday night.

The Tennessee Public Transportation Association (TPTA) organizes the championship event, which ranks transit agencies across the state.

The participants are grouped into categories, such as bus maintenance, van maintenance, 40-foot bus, 30-foot bus and cut away van. They are then put through various timed tasks and ranked by performance.

WeGo operators take home top ranking among states public transit agencies

Winners are presented with trophies and life-size steering wheels, with WeGo operators ranking above all other transit agencies in the state.

Here are the winners from WeGo:

40-foot bus: Mark Johnson (1st), Michael Featherston (2nd)

30-foot bus: Eric Liggett (1st), Kevin Sentes (2nd)

Bus Maintenance: Troy Willis (1st)

Van Maintenance: Christopher Brown (1st)

Cutaway Van: Joyce Banks (1st) Wanita Whitmore (2nd)