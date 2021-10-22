NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – WeGo bus operators took home 8 awards across five categories in the annual bus “roadeo” competition, held Thursday night.
The Tennessee Public Transportation Association (TPTA) organizes the championship event, which ranks transit agencies across the state.
The participants are grouped into categories, such as bus maintenance, van maintenance, 40-foot bus, 30-foot bus and cut away van. They are then put through various timed tasks and ranked by performance.
Winners are presented with trophies and life-size steering wheels, with WeGo operators ranking above all other transit agencies in the state.
Here are the winners from WeGo:
40-foot bus: Mark Johnson (1st), Michael Featherston (2nd)
30-foot bus: Eric Liggett (1st), Kevin Sentes (2nd)
Bus Maintenance: Troy Willis (1st)
Van Maintenance: Christopher Brown (1st)
Cutaway Van: Joyce Banks (1st) Wanita Whitmore (2nd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.