NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A reminder before you head out today, WeGo Public Transit is operating on a bit of a different schedule today in observance of Labor Day.
Hey riders, we're excited to remind you that we're approaching a three-day weekend. Of course, this also means we'll be running our Sunday/Holiday service on Monday in observance of Labor Day. More info: https://t.co/oBQB1lSDBq.— WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) September 3, 2020
Be safe and mask up.
The public transit service will operate on its Sunday/Holiday service schedule today. That means regional commuter bus services and Star commuter rail service will not be operating today.
WeGo's administrative offices will also be closed today in observance of the holiday.
