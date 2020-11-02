NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - WeGo Public Transit is making sure Nashvillians can get to the polls on Election Day.
Tomorrow all bus rides in Davidson County will be free.
On #ElectionDay, all bus rides in Davidson County are free! Find your poll location here: https://t.co/0pvzjfW0IV.— WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) October 29, 2020
Already voted and need to get somewhere on November 3rd? Your ride is free too. 🇺🇸💜 pic.twitter.com/CeKQaIW5F3
Rides are free even if you've already voted and just need to get to work or school.
For more information about WeGo's free Election Day service, click here.
