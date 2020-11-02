NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - WeGo Public Transit is making sure Nashvillians can get to the polls on Election Day. 

Tomorrow all bus rides in Davidson County will be free.

Rides are free even if you've already voted and just need to get to work or school. 

For more information about WeGo's free Election Day service, click here

