NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A reported incident along the tracks is causing delays for the second and third trips of the WeGo Music City Star.
According to WeGo Public Transit, passengers within Davidson County are asked to board a 6 Lebanon Pike bus in order to commute into downtown while the issue is being resolved. Buses are also en route to Mt. Juliet.
WeGo Public Transit has not said what the incident was, and has not given a timetable on when the incident should be resolved.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.