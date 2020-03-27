NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- WeGo Public Transit, the Metro Nashville transit authority, is shifting most routes to a Saturday schedule, and discontinuing six routes temporarily.
Most routes will be reduced to a level that WeGo says is typical demand for Saturdays until further notice. This is due to the reduced ridership following the implementation of Safer At Home for social distancing.
The service says they are also postponing their planned spring route changes.
The full list of changes:
Local Bus
Most routes will operate on its Saturday schedule during the week.
The following routes will not operate until further notice:
o 24 Bellevue
o 35 Rivergate
o 38 Antioch
o 41 Golden Valley
o 43 Hickory Hills
o 73 Bell Road
- Some routes will have an extra morning trip added prior to 6:00 a.m. to accommodate those using transit for work that wouldn't otherwise be served by the Saturday schedule.
- Service on the weekends will run as normal.
Access
- WeGo Access will operate on a modified Saturday schedule, with service beginning at 5:00 a.m. and ending at 11:00 p.m.
- Access on Demand will continue to operate as normal.
Regional Bus
- Regional buses except for those serving Rutherford County will operate on a modified schedule, with reduced trips in the mornings and afternoons.
- The 84 Murfreesboro and 86 Smyrna/LaVergne will not operate until further notice. Those traveling from Rutherford County are encouraged to take the 96 Nashville/Murfreesboro, which will operate on a modified weekday schedule.
Star + Shuttles
- The Star will operate on a reduced schedule, with the third inbound/outbound trip of the morning cancelled and the third inbound/outbound trip of the afternoon cancelled. All other trips will run as scheduled.
- The 64 Star Downtown Shuttle will not operate until further notice.
- The 93 West End Shuttle trips will align with the new train schedule, with the third morning trip and third afternoon trip cancelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.