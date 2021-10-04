NASHVILLE (WSMV) - WeGo has made changes to their routes in an effort to make getting around the Music City simpler for people.
Numbers are showing the level of people using the transportation service are getting back to pre-pandemic numbers, and with that, comes the route improvements.
WeGo CEO Steve Bland says there is noticeable expansions in the service during the last month.
A route being added to the lineup is now near Skyline Hospital.
Bland says with the new apartments being built in the area, and more essential workers, that route is a must.
WeGo is also looking for those who wish to be a part of the growth and drive. To apply for a position and see all of the information regarding new routes, click here.
