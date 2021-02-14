NASHVILLE (WSMV) - WeGo Transit will be canceling regional bus routes as winter weather continues to move through the midstate.
The routes that will not be running will be:
- 87 Gallatin
- 88 Dickson
- 89 Springfield/Joelton
- 91 Franklin
- 92 Hendersonville
- 94 Clarksville
- 95 Spring Hill
- 96 Nashville/Murfreesboro
The WeGo Star and 93 Star West End Shuttle are still expected to operate as scheduled, but customers should allow for additional travel time due to weather and road conditions between downtown and Vanderbilt.
Be sure to visit the WeGo Transit website for continuous updates.
