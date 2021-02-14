NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Due to weather expected to hit the Midstate area, WeGo will begin their services on Monday, February 15 with snow detours for Davidson County.
Additional delays are to be expected due to this change in order to keep everyone safe.
WeGo Access is scheduled to operate as normal, but paratransit customers are advised to prepare for possible delays as drivers will be proceeding with caution through neighborhoods.
The following regional routes will not operate on Monday due to severe weather anticipated to the west of Davidson County:
- 88 Dickson
- 94 Clarksville
As of 7 p.m. Sunday night, all other regional bus routes are expected to operate on Monday as regularly scheduled, but this could change depending on road conditions in the morning.
Visit WeGoTransit.com for continuous updates.
