NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A WeGo bus crashed into another vehicle on at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Rosedale Avenue.
WeGo Public Transit said the collision happened around 1:30pm while their 1702 bus was traveling toward downtown.
WeGo added that injuries occurred during the accident. Two people were transported to Southern Hills and One person was transported to Midtown.
The condition of the injuries are unknown.
Tune in with News4 for updates.
